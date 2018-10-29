Armed Father Kills Masked Shooter Who Opened Fire At Alabama McDonald’s

Image Credits: Mike Mozart / Flickr.

A father shot and killed a masked gunman who opened fire inside a McDonald’s in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night.

A store employee had opened the door for the father and his two sons to leave when a man wearing a mask walked in and began shooting, according to WBRC-TV. At that point, the father turned around and began firing at the shooter with his pistol.

Both men were shot, the gunman later dying from his wounds and the father suffering non-life threatening injuries. One of his sons was also hit, but he is also not facing life-threatening injuries.

