Armed Homeowners Stop Suspected Gas Thieves

Two armed homeowners stopped suspected thieves from trying to steal gas from their truck.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen reports, the incident happened early Thursday morning in the driveway of the Yucaipa home of husband Armando Gaitan and his wife Laura Gaitan.

The homeowners got wind of the man trying to steal gasoline because of their security cameras.

The motion detector from the security cameras alerted Gaitan’s phone.

“Told my wife we’re being robbed. Went to my safe and grabbed by gun,” said Armando Gaitan.

