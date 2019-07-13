Armed Left-Wing Terrorist Shot & Killed While Attacking ICE Facility With Molotov Cocktails

An armed man was shot dead Saturday after trying to storm an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) center in Tacoma, Washington.

According to local reports, the unidentified man was armed with a rifle and homemade Molotov cocktails which he had been throwing at the ICE processing center building and nearby vehicles.

From The Seattle Times:

“Tacoma police said they shot at an armed man early Saturday who was attacking the Northwest Detention Center, the holding facility in Tacoma for federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The man died at the scene.”

“Around 4 a.m., officers responded to an ICE employee’s report of a man armed with a rifle and throwing homemade incendiaries at the building and vehicles in the detention center’s parking lot, as well as attempting to ignite a propane tank, according to Tacoma police. Officers say they saw the man wearing a satchel and holding flares, as well as the rifle.”

“Officers reported ‘shots fired,’ police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said, at which point the officers had fired; she did not know whether the man also fired.”

“Officers retreated to cover, uninjured. After medical aid arrived, officers approached the man and determined that he had been shot and killed. It is unclear whether the man was shot by officers or shot himself, Cool said. All four involved officers fired their weapons, she said.”

This comes after far-left Democrats like freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib have been demonizing ICE for months, calling for the abolishment of the agency and comparing processing centers to Nazi-style concentration camps.

Expect the mainstream media to ignore or downplay much of this story, as it exposes how Democrat leadership is inciting violence with their ridiculous and dishonest rhetoric.

