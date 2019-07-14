Armed Man Who Firebombed ICE Facility Wrote Antifa Manifesto

The armed man who was killed after trying to firebomb an ICE facility in Washington state wrote an Antifa manifesto explaining his motives.

Willem Van Spronsen, who was carrying a rifle, was shot dead after he threw Molotov cocktails at the building and nearby cars on Saturday morning.

“He was throwing these items at the building in an effort to set it on fire. It didn’t work, it’s a concrete building,”said Officer Loretta Cool with the Tacoma Police Department.

According to his friend Deb Bartley, Van Spronsen was a member of Antifa and his attack on the facility was intended to provoke a fatal conflict.

The Seattle Times reports that Van Spronsen also wrote a “manifesto” which Bartley refused to discuss but said would be confiscated by authorities.

null

Jack Posobiec responded by offering a thousand dollars for a copy of the manifesto.

“I will offer $1,000 for a verified copy of Willem Van Spronsen’s Antifa manifesto that was reportedly mailed to several associates before he fire bombed the ICE facility in Tacoma today,” tweeted Posobiec.

Rercords show that Van Spronsen was previously arrested for assaulting a police officer.

Unbelievably, some left-wing activists blamed ICE for the deadly confrontation despite the fact that it was initiated by Van Spronsen.

“We were really saddened that somebody died,” said activist Maru Mora Villalpando with La Resistencia. “I think what is clear is that somebody died right outside the detention center. The detention center is a dangerous place.”

Meanwhile, others are asking if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s incendiary rhetoric about “concentration camps” radicalized Van Spronsen.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

Texas Court Orders Father to Raise His Son As A Transsexual

Texas Court Orders Father to Raise His Son As A Transsexual

U.S. News
Comments
Democratic Governor Blames Trump For Leftist Who Firebombed ICE Facility

Democratic Governor Blames Trump For Leftist Who Firebombed ICE Facility

U.S. News
Comments

Brandon Tatum Warns Against The Government Regulating Social Media

U.S. News
comments

Drone Footage of Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’ Shows Weird Sun Dial, Mattresses Inside ‘Temple’ Building

U.S. News
comments

“Fighting Age” Males: Video Shows Overcrowding at Texas Detainment Facility

U.S. News
comments

Comments