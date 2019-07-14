Armed Man Who Firebombed ICE Facility Wrote Antifa Manifesto

The armed man who was killed after trying to firebomb an ICE facility in Washington state wrote an Antifa manifesto explaining his motives.

Willem Van Spronsen, who was carrying a rifle, was shot dead after he threw Molotov cocktails at the building and nearby cars on Saturday morning.

“He was throwing these items at the building in an effort to set it on fire. It didn’t work, it’s a concrete building,”said Officer Loretta Cool with the Tacoma Police Department.

According to his friend Deb Bartley, Van Spronsen was a member of Antifa and his attack on the facility was intended to provoke a fatal conflict.

The Seattle Times reports that Van Spronsen also wrote a “manifesto” which Bartley refused to discuss but said would be confiscated by authorities.

Jack Posobiec responded by offering a thousand dollars for a copy of the manifesto.

I will offer $1,000 for a verified copy of Willem Van Spronsen’s Antifa manifesto that was reportedly mailed to several associates before he fire bombed the ICE facility in Tacoma today — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 14, 2019

“I will offer $1,000 for a verified copy of Willem Van Spronsen’s Antifa manifesto that was reportedly mailed to several associates before he fire bombed the ICE facility in Tacoma today,” tweeted Posobiec.

Rercords show that Van Spronsen was previously arrested for assaulting a police officer.

Unbelievably, some left-wing activists blamed ICE for the deadly confrontation despite the fact that it was initiated by Van Spronsen.

“We were really saddened that somebody died,” said activist Maru Mora Villalpando with La Resistencia. “I think what is clear is that somebody died right outside the detention center. The detention center is a dangerous place.”

Meanwhile, others are asking if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s incendiary rhetoric about “concentration camps” radicalized Van Spronsen.

Did dangerous rhetoric from Democrat activists, media & politicans inspire #WillemVanSpronsen? What did they think would happen if they recklessly compared the border crisis to concentration camps? Did @AOC @Vox & @shaunking think no one would take them seriously & get violent? pic.twitter.com/oASqxXdHkw — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 14, 2019

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————