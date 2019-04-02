Armed Mom Saves Daughter From Muslim Kidnapper in Shopping Mall Abduction Attempt

A mom armed with a pistol saved her 5-year-old daughter from being kidnapped at a West Virginia mall Monday night.

The incident happened in Old Navy at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville around 6PM as Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, 54, from Alexandria, Egypt, “grabbed the child by the hair and attempted to pull her away,” reports WYMT.

“Police say the mother then pulled out a handgun and told the suspect to let go of the child. The mother told police the man then let go of the girl and ran out of the store into the mall.”

Zayan was taken into custody after he was located walking near the food court.

“The woman helped police track the man down in the mall,” reports WSAZ’s Melanie Shafer.

According to WYMT, a magistrate has revoked Zayan’s passport and an Arabic language phone translator was needed during his arraignment.


His bond is set at $200,000 on a felony charge of attempted abduction, and a preliminary hearing has been set for April 8.


