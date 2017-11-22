Armed Police To Escort Joggers In Swedish City For Protection

Residents of the Swedish city of Oskarshamn will now have the option to be accompanied by armed police officers while out jogging.

Oskarshamn police inspector Peter Karlsson said the programme was designed to ease the insecurities of those who wish to go jogging after dark. Karlsson, who came up with the idea for the programme, said police would form jogging groups and all those who were interested in joining the officers were welcome, SVT reports.

“We will adjust the pace entirely to those who come,” Karlsson said, noting the officers would jog as well as walk with residents who wanted to join.

Karlsson said that he had heard of many residents feeling insecure in the city: “It does not happen so much here, but people are influenced by events around the world and feel unsafe when it’s dark.”

Read more


Related Articles

Zimbabwe Awaits New President

Zimbabwe Awaits New President

World News
Comments
US Navy Aircraft Carrying 11 Crashes In Pacific, 8 Recovered

US Navy Aircraft Carrying 11 Crashes In Pacific, 8 Recovered

World News
Comments

U.S. State Dept Puts $700,000 into Hungarian Media, Demands ‘Programming’ Against Orban, Patriots

World News
Comments

Zimbabwe Parliament Speaker: Mugabe Has Resigned

World News
Comments

6 refugees arrested, German police smash ‘ISIS terror cell plotting attack’

World News
Comments

Comments