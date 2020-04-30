Armed Protesters Put Democrats On Notice - Open America Now!

Hundreds of patriots gathered at Michigan’s capitol building in Lansing on Thursday, many gaining entry to the lobby, to protest the state’s proposed extension of its “stay-at-home” order.

Hundreds of photos and dozens of videos have been uploaded to the internet as people share a glimpse of what’s to come nationwide if the country doesn’t re-open soon.

In fact, #MichiganProtest is the #1 trending topic on all of Twitter – See the chaotic situation below:

Protest moves inside Michigan Capitol. Crowd attempts to get onto Hoise floor. Lots of Michigan State Police and House sergeants at arms blocking door. pic.twitter.com/4FNQpimP4W — Rod Meloni (@RodMeloni) April 30, 2020

Footage shows officers checking protesters’ temperatures before entering the capitol building.

Officers took protestors temperatures as they entered the Capitol building in Lansing. pic.twitter.com/8sBngaYse0 — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) April 30, 2020

At the MI Capitol pic.twitter.com/IuYoBhstIg — Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) April 30, 2020

Police and staff aren’t engaging w/ protesters and the crowd is angry pic.twitter.com/2OOJC7eQl2 — Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) April 30, 2020

National Anthem outside the MI Capitol pic.twitter.com/4X9y5uzEcq — Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) April 30, 2020

Outside the MI State House an hour ago pic.twitter.com/x5LfvyoyRg — Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) April 30, 2020

A sign currently on the lawn: pic.twitter.com/sPqeCfVUQ0 — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) April 30, 2020

Of course, liberal media and Democrat politicians who already oppose the protesters ideologically are even more upset that many of the demonstrators are exercising their Second Amendment rights in addition to the First.

Many leftists are claiming the armed protesters are “terrorists” who should be arrested.

Self-described “far left” commentator Bill Palmer wrote, “If you’re armed and you storm a government building, you’re not a “protester.” You’re a domestic terrorist in the midst of carrying out a terrorist attack. Law enforcement has a legal responsibility to treat you as such. No exceptions just because you’re white.”

If you're armed and you storm a government building, you're not a "protester." You're a domestic terrorist in the midst of carrying out a terrorist attack. Law enforcement has a legal responsibility to treat you as such. No exceptions just because you're white. #MichiganProtest — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 30, 2020

Michigan State Senator Dayna Polehanki uploaded a photo of protesters with the caption, “Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us. Some of my colleagues who own bullet proof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today.”

Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us. Some of my colleagues who own bullet proof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today. #mileg pic.twitter.com/voOZpPYWOs — Senator Dayna Polehanki (@SenPolehanki) April 30, 2020

Tweets calling demonstrators terrorists and calling for their arrest received thousands of likes and retweets.

I'm from Texas, I'm a military veteran, and I'm a gun owner. Brandishing a firearm to intimidate elected officials shows a complete disrespect for the 2nd Amendment, for democracy, and for the sanctity of life. It is not protest. It is cowardice and terrorism.#MichiganProtest — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 30, 2020

#MichiganProtest = Domestic Terrorism. They should be locked up. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 30, 2020

There's a thin line between patriotism and terrorism. I'm kidding, it's a thick-ass fucking line.#MichiganProtest pic.twitter.com/pizkEEkC1G — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) April 30, 2020

Many Twitter users attempted to focus on race, claiming armed minorities would be shot if they protested in a similar fashion.

If I carried a gun outside my house with a bunch of other Black and brown people I’d likely be dead within minutes. #MichiganProtest pic.twitter.com/TMuKyG29l8 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 30, 2020

Funny how skin shade seems to determine whether or not the news considers you a terrorist or a protester.#MichiganProtest — Kimberly Graham For US Senate (IA) (@KimberlyforIowa) April 30, 2020

If black or brown people tried to storm a GOVERNMENT BUILDING welding GUNS they’d be shot dead before they even reached the front door and you can’t convince me otherwise #MichiganProtest https://t.co/C9YUC86Ggo — Kay💗 (@KaringtonK_) April 30, 2020

Proving this narrative to be a total lie, a Twitter user uploaded images of black men in the group of Michigan protesters and one image of only white protesters, saying, “Liberal Media will report on one of these but not the other…”

Liberal Media will report on one of these but not the other… #MichiganProtest pic.twitter.com/1wENJCMy7T — . (@ayrxn_) April 30, 2020

A conservative Twitter user pointed out, “Armed gunmen stormed the Michigan Statehouse during the #MichiganProtest. Not a single shot was fired.”

Armed gunmen stormed the Michigan Statehouse during the #MichiganProtest. Not a single shot was fired.pic.twitter.com/cy7l4FDjV2 — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) April 30, 2020

This will not be the last time we see the left freak out over peaceful protesters exercising their right to carry firearms while opposing COVID-19 lockdown laws.

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!