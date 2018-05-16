Armed Resource Officer Stops School Shooter

Image Credits: Matthew & Jenny Truch | Flickr.

An armed school resource officer saved countless lives Wednesday when he shot an ex-student who opened fire on the campus of Dixon High School in Dixon, Illinois.

Matt Milby, the alleged 19-year-old suspect, arrived on campus at 8 A.M. and began firing shots near the gym until school resource officer Mark Dallas started chasing him.

Milby fired shots at Dallas but did not hit him whereas Dallas was a better aim, striking Milby and taking him into custody.

The former student was taken to the hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Gov. Bruce Rauner praised Dallas, saying, “We should all be very thankful to school resource officer Mark Dallas for his bravery and quick action to immediately diffuse a dangerous situation at Dixon High School.”

City Administrator Danny Langloss, whose daughter was at the school, said, “We’re lucky the officer was there. His brave actions saved a lot of lives.”

In the age of school shootings and amid the debate over how to effectively stop them, this is an example of how armed security can stop mass-casualty incidents.


