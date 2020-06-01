Armed Texans Defend Alamo Monument Amid Civil Unrest

Armed Texans defended the Alamo historical site from protesters and vandals over the weekend, preserving the iconic battleground that’s stood for over 150 years.

Photos out of San Antonio, Texas, show an armed militia helping police block George Floyd protesters from attacking the monument where Texans stood their ground against Mexican forces in 1836.

A group dubbed the “This is Texas Freedom Force” took credit for defending the Alamo and its cenotaph monument “all night” Saturday.

The scene in front of the Alamo at the San Antonio protest. #protests #SanAntonioprotest pic.twitter.com/dfxP2QpnQb — JeffGSpursZone (@JeffGSpursZone) May 31, 2020

Angry protesters reportedly called for “burning down the Alamo” according to various social media posts.

People saying “burn down the Alamo” WHAT THE FUCK. Bitch get the FUCK out of San Antonio Texas if you don’t fucking have respect. LEAVE. This has nothing to do with what y’all are protesting. OMG — Laurita🦋 (@lauraaashley13) May 31, 2020

Photos also showed leftist protesters vandalized the nearby 60-foot tall cenotaph monument erected in 1936, spray painting graffiti that reads, “White supremacy, profit over people, the Alamo.”

No No ,Don’t mess with Texas,WE “REMEMBER THEALAMO “& THOSE WHO DIED FOR FREEDOM pic.twitter.com/SAVZc3gir9 — Jessie—FB ALL -K A G – PATRIOTS💯— 🙏🏻🇺🇸⚖️👀💯 (@justjessie226) June 1, 2020 The cenotaph on the Alamo was vandalized this morning with racist remarks pic.twitter.com/z35WTUjcgC — Eleazar (@EleazarRodiles) May 29, 2020

Footage of Saturday night’s protests also showed protesters being kept at bay by metal fencing and a strong police presence.

Protestors are now at The Alamo where they're being blocked off by both San Antonio Police and metal fencing. pic.twitter.com/tMOF4w9yTi — Michael Land (@OfficialMLand) May 31, 2020

Another shot shows police using tear gas to clear the streets near the Alamo.

BREAKING: Police are using tear gas against the remnants of protestors in #SATX pic.twitter.com/enJlhMl3Us — Marina Starleaf Riker (@marinastarleaf) May 31, 2020

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg ordered the Alamo closed Sunday following Saturday night’s violent unrest, and imposed a curfew from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

“Nearly 40 businesses near the Alamo and the Riverwalk were vandalized Saturday night as the protests turned violent,” reports WOAI. “Three San Antonio police officers were injured.”

