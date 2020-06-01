Armed Texans Defend Alamo Monument Amid Civil Unrest

Armed Texans defended the Alamo historical site from protesters and vandals over the weekend, preserving the iconic battleground that’s stood for over 150 years.

Photos out of San Antonio, Texas, show an armed militia helping police block George Floyd protesters from attacking the monument where Texans stood their ground against Mexican forces in 1836.


Photo via TheDonald.win.

A group dubbed the “This is Texas Freedom Force” took credit for defending the Alamo and its cenotaph monument “all night” Saturday.

Angry protesters reportedly called for “burning down the Alamo” according to various social media posts.

Photos also showed leftist protesters vandalized the nearby 60-foot tall cenotaph monument erected in 1936, spray painting graffiti that reads, “White supremacy, profit over people, the Alamo.”

Footage of Saturday night’s protests also showed protesters being kept at bay by metal fencing and a strong police presence.

Another shot shows police using tear gas to clear the streets near the Alamo.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg ordered the Alamo closed Sunday following Saturday night’s violent unrest, and imposed a curfew from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

“Nearly 40 businesses near the Alamo and the Riverwalk were vandalized Saturday night as the protests turned violent,” reports WOAI. “Three San Antonio police officers were injured.”

