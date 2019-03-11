Armed with Pastel Handles and Pink Holsters, Women are Storming into Gun Sales

Image Credits: Gilles Mingasson/Getty Images.

BANG! Ping. BANG, BANG! Ping, ping.

Gunshots echoed through the trees of a rural farm, lead disintegrating into dust as it exploded against thick steel targets.

The weapons had pastel-colored handles and pink bullet magazines.

They belong to women, the fastest-growing population of gun owners.

These gals — Glenda Craddock and Amy May — are among those revving up the trend in Hampton Roads. Through shops and gun groups aimed at women consumers, they’ve helped launch new offerings in the $13 billion industry — purses with built-in gun compartments, brightly-colored gun accessories, specialized clothing, even bras with a place to stash a weapon. Women are taking over shooting competitions and sharing their accomplishments on social media.

