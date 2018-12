Riots have been raging across the city for the last few weeks as anger about the high cost of living and increased fuel taxes threaten to topple Emmanuel Macron’s Government.

Shocking scenes today saw riot cops confronting the so-called Gilet Jaunes – after the high-vis yellow vests they have worn.

But one particular video has caused a stir after it was posted on social media.

It shows heavily armoured vehicles driving into the city as small fires – lit by furious protesters – rage around them.

