Army Given Gun Confiscation Questionnaire

On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Alex Jones Show, multiple Virginia police officers called into the program to discuss the battle for the Second Amendment brewing in the state, and an Army veteran tells how he received a questionnaire while serving that asked if U.S. soldiers would take guns from citizens.

In the following clip, a military veteran calls The Alex Jones Show to share his story about being questioned by the military about whether or not he’d comply with an order to confiscate guns from American citizens.

In the next show segment, Alex talks with a former Richmond, Virginia police officer and one active-duty Virginia officer about the current situation unfolding in the state regarding Governor Ralph Northam’s anti-Second Amendment crusade.

Virginia State Police Officer Says Obama Behind Virginia Emergency

Also, get the best bang for your buck in whole body health & wellness support with our Ultimate Fish Oil now at 35% off!