Army Opens Probe Into West Point Grad Promoting Communism

The U.S. Army has opened an investigation into West Point graduate Second Lieutenant Spenser Rapone for appearing to openly advocate for communism on social media.

Pictures of Rapone in uniform at West Point promoting pro-communism messages spread wildly around the internet Monday, in effect forcing West Point to issue a statement in response. The statement noted the Army has launched an investigation into Rapone’s activities.

“The U.S. Military Academy strives to develop leaders who internalize the academy’s motto of Duty, Honor, Country, and who live the Army values,” West Point said in a statement released Tuesday.

Read more


Related Articles

Border Wall Prototype Construction Begins

Border Wall Prototype Construction Begins

Government
Comments
Maxine Waters Has Gone Completely Insane, Wants Trump Impeached Over NFL

Maxine Waters Has Gone Completely Insane, Wants Trump Impeached Over NFL

Government
Comments

Trump Administration To Adopt Stricter Refugee Quotas

Government
Comments

The Political and Economic Mystiques of State Power

Government
Comments

Sec of Interior: 30% Of Department Not Loyal To Trump

Government
Comments

Comments