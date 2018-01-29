Army Prepares to Deploy New Force as Part of Revamped Afghanistan War Strategy

A new specialized U.S. Army unit is preparing to make its first deployment to Afghanistan in the spring as part of the Trump administration’s revamped strategy for the war there.

The 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, or SFAB, is the first of six new combat units made up of roughly 1,000 soldiers, each of which has been specially designed to “advise and assist” foreign armies so they can contain guerrilla movements independent of other U.S. and coalition forces, Politico reported Friday.

“This is not going to be like previous deployments,” the commander of the brigade, Col. Scott Jackson, told Politico“The first rule is that everybody in this formation has done their job before.”

Unlike “ad hoc” groups that have been deployed to help train Afghan security forces, the SFABs are being built from the ground up with the sole purpose of assisting foreign troops in the field.

