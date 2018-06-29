Army Soldiers Viable for Trump's Space Force

Image Credits: Wiki.

If and when a new military branch for space gets off the ground, its ranks would be dominated by airmen. But Army soldiers also would have a role by virtue of much they rely on military satellites in peacetime or in war.

More than 70 percent of the Army’s major weapons and equipment need satellites to function. About 2,220 active-duty soldiers, reservists and civilians make up the “space forces” under the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

“We are the biggest users of space,” said Brig. Gen. Tim Lawson, deputy commanding general for operations at the Army Space and Missile Defense Command.

Read more


Related Articles

The Genocide Of White South Africans Is In Full Swing

The Genocide Of White South Africans Is In Full Swing

World at War
Comments
The Coming Civil War Will Be A Three Front Battle

The Coming Civil War Will Be A Three Front Battle

World at War
Comments

Pompeo: Health Attack on U.S. Worker in China Medically ‘Consistent’ With Sonic Attacks in Cuba

World at War
Comments

Multiple Car Bombs in Syria – Source

World at War
Comments

Tensions Rise Over South China Sea

World at War
Comments

Comments