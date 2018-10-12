Army Study: Obese Soldiers May be Too Expensive to Keep

Almost one in five active-duty male soldiers in 2015 was obese, and one-half were overweight.

Now, for the first time, the Army is calculating the costs of those added pounds to better understand: At what point is a soldier too expensive to keep?

Army doctor Maj. Brian Shiozawa has led this effort, analyzing the height and weight data of 429,793 active male soldiers in fiscal year 2015, then cross-referencing those records with the soldiers’ visits to military treatment facilities, TRICARE data, and inpatient and outpatient medical claims during the same time frame.

