Arnold Schwarzenegger will sue oil companies for 'first degree murder'

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said Sunday he is going to sue big oil companies for “first degree murder.”

During a live recording of a Politico podcast, Schwarzenegger said he was talking to several private law firms about taking on oil companies in court.

The Hollywood actor compared oil to the tobacco industry, and said both are “knowingly killing people all over the world.”

Schwarzenegger said the tobacco industry had to pay millions of dollars in court for hiding the fact that tobacco had adverse side effects, and said he hopes oil companies will have to do the same.

