Arrest warrant is issued for Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan for drug possession

An arrest warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance has been issued for actress Rose McGowan, who is one of dozens of women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a United flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on January 20.

Police say the items tested positive for narcotics, but they did not reveal what type of drugs they were. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained the warrant on February 1.

Police say they’ve attempted to contact McGowan so she can appear in a Loudoun County, Virginia, court.

The warrant has been entered into a national law enforcement database.

Read more