Arrests Of Undocumented Immigrants Climbing In North Texas

Image Credits: John Moore/Getty Images.

Arrests of undocumented immigrants in North Texas have nearly doubled since President Donald Trump took office.

Statistics obtained by CBS 11 show they’ve gone up by nearly 40 percent, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In a Fort Worth tortilla shop that doubles as a restaurant, almost everyone is an immigrant, both legal and not. This morning, an undocumented woman ate a late breakfast and planned for what she believes is inevitable deportation.

“It’s pure fear now,” she said. “If I talk to other immigrants, it’s the same. Just fear.”

