A man shouted “die” as he doused an animation studio with fuel and set it ablaze in Japan on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said, killing at least 33 people in the nation’s worst mass murder in nearly two decades.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the attack in the city of Kyoto – the latest grisly killing in a nation widely known for its low crime rates – “too appalling for words” on Twitter and offered condolences.

According to local police, several people have been killed in a fire at an animation studio in Kyoto, Japan. https://t.co/d7d86tBdnL — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 18, 2019

Police detained a 41-year-old man who had shouted “die” as he poured what appeared to be petrol around the three-storey Kyoto Animation building shortly after 10 a.m. (0100 GMT), public broadcaster NHK reported.

