Live Show! Arson, Censorship and Pedophilia: The Globalist Weapons Used To Level America

Join Harrison Smith as he breaks down how the globalists plan to disrupt the Trump Presidential Campaign on this live, Friday edition of Infowars’ 2020 Election Countdown coverage.

Tune in at Banned.video and 2020electioncenter.com.

**And remember to tune in to all of our latest Infowars transmissions, with newly-added weekly and weekend broadcasts, on top of the Sunday broadcast of the Alex Jones Show, 4PM – 6PM CT.**

David Knight Show: 8AM – 11AM CT Mon-Fri

Alex Jones Show: 11AM – 3PM CT Mon-Fri, Sunday 4 – 6PM CT

War Room: 3PM – 6PM CT Mon-Fri

Election Countdown: 7PM – 9PM CT Mon-Fri

Saturday: 2PM – 4PM CT

Sunday: 6PM – 8PM CT

Watch at infowars.com/show and Banned.video.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!