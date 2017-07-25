Art Professor ‘hounded out of his job’ after not Giving ‘trigger warnings’ to Students

An internationally renowned art expert has been hounded out of his job after he failed to give ‘trigger warnings’ before discussing a fictional rape.

Michael Bonesteel has taught at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago for 14 years, and is an expert on the 20th-century Chicago artist Henry Darger.

Bonesteel said that ‘militant LGBT students’ had turned his classroom into something closer to a ‘police state than a place where academic freedom and the open exchange of ideas is valued’.

Bonesteel offered his resignation after three students filed harassment complaints against him for the way he discussed sensitive materials, the Washington Times reports.

