Prime Minister Theresa May is to officially notify the European Union next Wednesday that the UK is leaving.

Downing Street said she would write a letter to the European Council, adding that it hoped negotiations on the terms of exit and future relations could then begin as quickly as possible.

An EU spokesman said it was “ready and waiting” for the letter.

Mrs May’s spokesman also rejected reports an early election may be held, saying: “It’s not going to happen.”

