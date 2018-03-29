Artificial Embryo Created: No Egg, No Sperm, No Problem

Over the past 35 years, I’ve been showing how elements of the Brave New World are coming together.

Lately, I’ve been focusing on 5G wireless, the Internet of Things, gene-editing, and DNA-altering vaccines. We now have a very important piece of the puzzle: artificial embryos. A chilling prospect.

MIT Technology Review has the story: “In a breakthrough that redefines how life can be created, embryologists working at the University of Cambridge in the UK have grown realistic-looking mouse embryos using only stem cells. No egg. No sperm. Just cells plucked from another embryo.”

“The researchers placed the cells carefully in a three-dimensional scaffold and watched, fascinated, as they [the cells] started communicating and lining up into the distinctive bullet shape of a mouse embryo several days old.”

“’We know that stem cells are magical in their powerful potential of what they can do. We did not realize they could self-organize so beautifully or perfectly,’ Magdelena Zernicka¬-Goetz, who headed the team, told an interviewer at the time.”

Zernicka-Goetz says her ‘synthetic’ embryos probably couldn’t have grown into mice. Nonetheless, they’re a hint that soon we could have mammals born without an egg [or sperm] at all.”

“…The next step, she says, is to make an artificial embryo out of human stem cells, work that’s being pursued at the University of Michigan and Rockefeller University.”

“Synthetic human embryos would be a boon to scientists, letting them TEASE APART EVENTS early in development. And since such embryos start with easily manipulated stem cells, labs will be able to employ a full range of tools, such as GENE EDITING, to investigate them as they grow.” [Emphasis is mine.]

Do not doubt for a second that scientists will edit genes in these embryos, in order to see what fundamental changes they can make in human beings.

And do not doubt that, in a lab off the beaten track, researchers will try to bring a synthetic human embryo to term, as a living breathing baby.

The Technocrats’ Holy Grail? Engineered births without parents, without sex, without inherited traits—but instead, intentionally programmed traits.

In his 1932 novel, Brave New World, Aldous Huxley presented many portraits of the plan. For example:

By the time they were decanted the embryos had a horror of cold. They were predestined to emigrate to the tropics, to be miners and acetate silk spinners and steel workers. Later on their minds would be made to endorse the judgment of their bodies. ‘We condition them to thrive on heat,’ concluded Mr. Foster. ‘Our colleagues upstairs will teach [program] them to love it’.”

The underlying theme of the “new society”: create both the environment and the humans who inhabit the environment.

Technocracy is that system of systems. It cannot tolerate natural life or the free individual.

Which is why it must be rejected.

This article first appeared at NoMoreFakeNews.com.