Artificial Intelligence a Greater Threat Than North Korea, Says Tech Magnate

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Tech magnate Elon Musk offered his starkest warning yet on the dangers of artificial intelligence. He said it is a greater threat to mankind than North Korean missiles. He tweeted out a warning on Aug. 11, amid increasing tension between North Korea and the United States.

From yesterday’s two tweets on the topic he garnered 3,500 total comments, 24,000 retweets, and 78,000 likes, collectively. The tweets, one with a retro horror movie poster with the words “In the end the machines will win,” give a foreboding impression.

The poster appears to be an ad against gambling put out by a government commission in Australia. As Musk has become more concerned, his warnings have gotten more anxious, veering toward the apocalyptic.

Read more