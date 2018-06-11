Artist Creates Stunning Sand Sculpture Depicting Peaceful Trump-Kim Summit

Image Credits: Asit Kumar/Getty Images.

An Indian artist created a sand sculpture encouraging a peaceful summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday.

Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik used four tons of sand to create the sculpture in Puri City, India, depicting Trump and Kim facing each other draped in their national flags with a dove soaring over them.

The highly-anticipated meeting between President Trump and Chairman Kim will mark the first time a sitting U.S. president has ever met a North Korean leader.

Trump believes he’ll be able to determine Kim’s seriousness about denuclearizing “within the first minute” of the meeting.


