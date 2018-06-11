Artist Creates Stunning Sand Sculpture Depicting Peaceful Trump-Kim Summit

An Indian artist created a sand sculpture encouraging a peaceful summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday.
Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik used four tons of sand to create the sculpture in Puri City, India, depicting Trump and Kim facing each other draped in their national flags with a dove soaring over them.
The highly-anticipated meeting between President Trump and Chairman Kim will mark the first time a sitting U.S. president has ever met a North Korean leader.
Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018
Trump believes he’ll be able to determine Kim’s seriousness about denuclearizing “within the first minute” of the meeting.
Pres. Trump says “within the first minute” he’ll know if negotiations with Kim Jong Un will produce favorable outcome.
“I think that very quickly I’ll know whether or not something good is going to happen.” https://t.co/G4Au3SmxSC pic.twitter.com/HjThMNbuRC
— ABC News (@ABC) June 9, 2018