Artist Who Painted Bill Clinton in a Dress Also Painted George W. Bush Re-Enacting 9-11

The artist behind the painting of Bill Clinton wearing a blue dress and red high heels that was found in deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion also painted former President George W. Bush playing with paper airplanes and two demolished block towers.

The woman who created the paintings, Petrina Ryan-Kleid, was “surprised” to learn her artwork was making headlines this week, saying, “As with most of my paintings, I had completely lost track of this piece when it was sold seven years ago.”

“So it was a complete surprise to me to learn yesterday that it wound up in Epstein’s home,” she continued.

Petrina is an Australian who currently lives in New York and graduated from the New York Academy of Art in 2012.

The paintings of the former presidents were a part of her master’s thesis while attending the university.

“When the [New York Academy of Art] put on a fundraiser at the Tribeca Ball that year [2012], they sold my painting to one of the attendees. I had no idea who the buyer was at the time,” Petrina told the Washington Examiner.

The depiction of Bill Clinton wearing a blue dress while lounging on a chair with his red high heels dangling has been seen by millions now, but few have seen the bizarre George W. Bush painting.

Multiple guests who visited Epstein’s mansion have spoken out about seeing the painting hung on his wall, with one source saying, “It was hanging up there prominently — as soon as you walked in — in a room to the right. Everybody who saw it laughed and smirked.”

“It was so odd,” added another.

In the painting, Bush is sitting cross-legged in front of his Oval Office desk with two piles of blocks at his feet while holding a paper airplane and sporting a grin, in what appears to be a childlike re-enactment of 9-11 attacks on the World Trade Center.