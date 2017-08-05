WATCH: Artists Revolt Against The System

New entries are coming in every day for Infowars’ $20K Folk Song Cover Contest.

Watch the latest entries and review the contest rules below:

Sarah Schneider



Distance to the Sun



Miles Wade



Jimi Mnemonic



Christian Krueger



Cosmic Christian



As a reminder, three separate rewards will be given to whoever produces:

(1) The best cover – $10,000

(2) Filmed from the best location – $5,000

(3) Best audience participation – $5,000

Contest rules are as follows:

– Video and audio must be posted to Facebook, YouTube or Periscope

– “Infowars.com” must be featured in the video

– Participants must sing the entire song as written

– The song must use instruments or have a musical backing

Send a link of your entires to contest@infowars.com with “Folk Cover Song Contest” in the subject line. Submissions must also include contact information including name and email or phone number. Infowars will choose three winners next week. All winners will be payed via PayPal.

Click here to view previous contest entires. Good luck!