Artists Unite to Battle Globalism: Infowars $20K Folk Song Contest
Entries continue to pour in for Infowars’ $20,000 Folk Song Cover Contest taking the Internet by storm.

Watch a sample of the latest entires below:

Eric Lucky

Artisti Media Group

JohnnyFreeze

Triggerfist

Vince

Pete Starks london

Pio tx

AspieAndy2012

Check out other entries

Entries will be accepted until the end of the Alex Jones Show at 3PM CST on Friday August 4th when Infowars will begin choosing winners.

As a reminder, three separate rewards will be given to whoever produces:

(1) The best cover – $10,000
(2) Filmed from the best location – $5,000
(3) Best audience participation – $5,000

Contest rules are as follows:
– Video and audio must be posted to FaceBook, YouTube or Periscope
– “Infowars.com” must be featured in the video
– Participants must sing the entire song as written
– The song must use instruments or have a musical backing

Send a link of your entires to contest@infowars.com with “Folk Cover Song Contest” in the subject line. Submissions must also include contact information including name and email or phone number. Infowars will choose three winners after 2 weeks. All winners will be payed via PayPal.

