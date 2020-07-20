As America’s Economic Suffering Grows, The Calls For More Socialism Grow Louder

It is during moments of great crisis that we find out who we really are, and that is why the governmental response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been so heartbreaking.

Instead of rallying around our founding principles, Democrats and Republicans have both gravitated toward “solutions” that are in the exact opposite direction. Bigger government programs, more government tyranny and huge socialist transfer payments have all been greatly welcomed by the mainstream media and by large portions of the U.S. population, and at the same time very few voices are warning us that these measures are eroding our fundamental rights, exploding the size of our national debt and setting extremely dangerous precedents for the future.

Once people become accustomed to receiving money directly from the federal government, it is exceedingly difficult to ever cut those payments off. If you think back through our history, it is difficult to name a single major transfer payment program that was ever rolled back. Over time, our federal government has just gotten bigger and bigger and bigger, and it is now the biggest government that anyone has ever seen in the history of the entire planet.

Yes, tens of millions of Americans are deeply hurting right now. Over the past 17 weeks, a total of 51.3 million Americans have filed new claims for unemployment benefits, and that represents the most dramatic spike in unemployment that the U.S. has ever experienced.

And since most Americans were just barely scraping by financially coming into this year, we are facing a future in which millions upon millions of our fellow citizens aren’t going to be able to pay their bills. In a recent article, USA Today featured the tragic story of a 35-year-old hair stylist named Chelsie Caudle…

The mother of two has run into delays applying for unemployment and food stamps in Portland, Oregon, after Grace Salon, a hair salon that specializes in cutting and coloring, was forced to shutter in March when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Caudle, who is self-employed, sublet a spot at Grace Salon to run her own business called Benjamin LLC. But with no income coming in for months, bills piled up, making it hard for her to afford groceries for her family, she says.

I think that most of us can identify with what she is going through, because nearly all of us have experienced the same thing at some point in our lives.

In order to relieve the suffering of those that found themselves suddenly unemployed, Congress approved $600 a week unemployment bonuses as part of the 2.2 trillion dollar CARES Act that it passed in March…

The $600 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program were put in place as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that Congress passed in late March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Americans who are eligible for unemployment insurance receive an extra $600 on top of what they normally claim under their state’s benefits. Yet this boost is scheduled to end for all states except New York, on Saturday July 25, 2020. New York’s end date is Sunday, July 26, according to the Department of Labor.

For a while, it sounded like the Republicans were actually against extending the extra unemployment benefits, but now it appears that they just hope to reduce them a bit…

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that in light of the enhanced $600 per week federal unemployment benefits poised to run out in less than a week, the White House and top Senate Republicans are considering measures including extending a smaller-scale weekly federal enhanced unemployment benefit of $200 or $400 per week or means-testing future federal unemployment benefits.

In the end, the Republican socialists in Congress will probably fold like a 20 dollar suit like they always do, and so the Democratic socialists in Congress will likely end up with most (or all) of what they want in this next “stimulus bill”.

And very few people will even talk about the fact that this new “stimulus bill” will steal trillions of more dollars from future generations of Americans.

This is what socialism always does. It steals money from one group and gives it to another.

In our case, we have been stealing from future generations for so long that we have absolutely obliterated the bright future that they were supposed to have.

Meanwhile, the calls for “a second stimulus check” are becoming louder as well.

In fact, one recent survey found that a lot of Americans want the next “stimulus check” to be even bigger than the last one…

More than two-thirds of Americans say they still need a second stimulus check from the government to help make ends meet, according to recent data from tax preparer Jackson Hewitt. And about a third of that group said the $1,200 checks needed to be more than the previous round. Only about a quarter of them say they wouldn’t need another emergency payment.

When the first round of stimulus checks went out, I warned that this was setting a very dangerous precedent and that people would soon want more checks, and I was precisely correct.

There are a lot of good conservatives out there that felt guilty about taking the first round of stimulus checks because they recognized that the checks represented a giant step toward socialism.

I can definitely understand why people were feeling conflicted, but my advice is to accept whatever checks the government sends to you.

Because at this point what we are facing is a battle for survival. We are entering a truly nightmarish chapter in American history, and our entire system is going to fail. If a little bit of extra money can help you and your family get prepared for what is coming, that is a good thing.

However, it is also appropriate to mourn for what has been lost. At one time, America was a beacon of hope in a world where billions were living under socialist tyranny. But now we are racing toward full-blown socialism at a pace that is absolutely breathtaking, and nearly all of our politicians have completely abandoned our founding principles.

