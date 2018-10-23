As Germany opens up for more US gas imports, Boom Bust examines reasons behind the move

Image Credits: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to buy more liquefied natural gas from the United States. Is it an attempt to align with President Donald Trump? RT’s Boom Bust show discusses the issue.

The decision is more about geopolitics rather than pure economics, according to the guest Hilary Fordwich. Boom Bust also discusses the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in the Saudi Consulate in Turkey, with the analyst. In response to the killing, Berlin has suspended weapons sales to Riyadh.

And the Gulf of Mexico is facing another disaster following the Deepwater Horizon incident. Watch the show to find out more!

