As Hundreds of Missiles Rain Down on Israel, Facebook Still Hosts Pro-Hamas Content

Even as Facebook claims it is removing “extremist” personalities and content from its platform, pages expressing support for Hamas, a terrorist group that has killed civilians, remain fully active.

Last week, the Big Tech behemoth banned yours truly and instituted a new policy which threatened to ban users merely for posting Infowars content without simultaneously denouncing it.

Facebook said in a statement that is bans “individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate.”

No specific examples of such content were provided to me before or after the ban.

Facebook cited its policy on “dangerous individuals and organisations” which bans users from the platform who engage in the following behavior;

– Terrorist activity

– Organised hate

– Mass or serial murder

– Human trafficking

– Organised violence or criminal activity

Facebook banned a number of personalities who have never engaged in the behavior listed.

However, Hamas, an Islamist fundamentalist organization whose members are currently firing hundreds of rockets into Israel which have caused numerous injuries and fatalities, still has numerous pages active on Facebook where users express support for the group.

Facebook has now deplatformed those they consider 'dangerous extremists.' Hamas, Hezbollah, and PFLP fan pages still cool. 👍 pic.twitter.com/5R5zEPvgOq — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) May 3, 2019

Hamas is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.

The military wing of Hamas has launched attacks against Israeli civilians, including suicide bombings.

In addition, Facebook hosts anti-Semitic pages, such as the ‘Gaza Now’ page, which has over 2 million followers, which clearly engage in organized hate against Jewish people.

This, after Facebook banned Laura Loomer, a Jewish woman who campaigns against Islamic extremism.

This extraordinary double standard proves once again that Facebook’s purge of right-wing dissidents is purely political and has nothing to do with stopping “hate” or “violence”.

