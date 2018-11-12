As Infowars Predicted: Microchip For Buying, Travel Implanted in Hand

Just as Infowars predicted, microchips implanted into employees may soon become reality due to a current trend by European countries.

The microchips, which are the size of a grain of rice, are implanted between an employee’s thumb and finger and are used to open “restricted access” doors and to buy lunch from the company cafeteria.

A Swedish company called Biohax in in talks with several European countries to implant workers with the chips, with thousands already having gone through the procedure.

“In Switzerland, an estimated 4,000 people are implanted with microchips, including about 85 of the 500 people employed by Tui, a travel operator,” reported The Blaze. “Biohax also has bout 800 customers use the chips for travel instead of using a train ticket, according to the report.”

Last year, Infowars reported on a state-run Swedish train operator implementing microchips in place of train tickets.

Interestingly, when its conductors started scanning people’s chips, their LinkedIn profiles popped up instead of the tickets, which underscores major privacy implications.

In 2014, Infowars reported on how a former DARPA chief was promoting edible microchips that would turn people’s bodies into “biological authentication system for cellphones, cars, doors and other devices.”

“This pill has a small chip inside of it with a switch,” said the ex-chief Regina Duncan. “It also has what amounts to an inside out potato battery. When you swallow it, the acids in your stomach serve as the electrolyte and that powers it up.”

“And the switch goes on and off and creates an 18 bit ECG wide signal in your body and essentially your entire body becomes your authentication token.”

And in 2009, Infowars reposted an article about a prominent Australian academic who warned that “microchips for tracking and identification” would emerge within the next “two or three decades” as part of a trend towards “uberveillance,” a term he coined to describe “all-encompassing surveillance.”

“Uberveillance is not on the outside looking down, but on the inside looking out through a microchip that is embedded in our bodies,” Dr. Michael G. Michael told the outlet Ninemsn.

Watch Alex Jones talk to another prominent academic about this very issue back in 2013: