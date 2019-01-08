As Irish Abortions Begin, Government Plans to Censor Pro-life Dissent

Image Credits: Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images.

The euphoria of the “Yes” campaign on winning the Irish abortion referendum last May is turning decidedly sour.

Not only are those who campaigned for a ‘yes’ vote complaining that the measures that have been rapidly introduced by a compliant government to kill the unborn are not enough, the same people who campaigned for freedom from the then existing restrictions on abortion now wish to restrict the rights of those morally opposed to abortion.

Pro-choice campaigners hold placards outside the Houses of Parliament during a demonstration to urge the Government to extend the same laws on abortion across the UK, including Northern Ireland (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The strategy by which the pro-abortion side wish to silence debate on abortion is through censorship zones, similar to those deployed in the UK around abortion centers. These zones prevent peaceful witness close to abortion centers, as well as prohibiting the offer of practical and emotional support to pregnant women, and the offer of an alternative to abortion.

