As Islamic Influence Increases, The Invasion Becomes An Existential Threat To The US
The globalists are purposely flooding western countries with Muslim refugees
The Alex Jones Show -
August 31, 2017
Comments
Alex Jones talks with Tommy Robinson about the growing threat of an Islamic invasion of the West.
