As robotics and AI sprint ahead, US must battle China for supremacy

“Open the pod bay doors, HAL.”

“I’m sorry Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that.”

In “2001: A Space Odyssey” Stanley Kubrick and Arthur C. Clarke may have presciently described our robotic future. Google’s recent announcement of Duplex, “An AI System for Accomplishing Real-World Tasks Over the Phone,” has once-again raised the issue of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

The big question now is will we end up with the HAL 9000, bent on self-preservation at any cost? Or will we get his benign cousin who unfailingly follows Isaac Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics:

Read more