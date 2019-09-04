As Snap Election Looms, Nigel Farage Throws Boris Johnson a Lifeline with a Catch

While polling suggests a General Election without Brexit having been delivered would be a fatal blow to the Conservatives, the Brexit Party’s Nigel Farage has said he would give Boris Johnson a clean run at victory on the condition he scrapped Theresa May’s hated Brexit deal.

The prime minister has repeatedly said he would take the country out of the European Union on October 31st “do or die” — meaning with or without a negotiated deal with the European Union — but has made abundantly clear his preferred route is to agree on a deal with Brussels.

This is unacceptable to many Brexiteers, who point out the flaws of the deal that were present when Mr Johnson himself voted against it twice in early 2019 remain in place, and that to sign the nation up to a new European treaty resembles a betrayal of the spirit of the Brexit vote.

Nigel Farage: ‘If Boris Johnson is Brave Enough, a Brexit-Tory Alliance Would be Unstoppable’ https://t.co/HQELTUjp1e — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 28, 2019

Perhaps the greatest electoral threat to Boris Johnson now is not the official opposition Labour Party — which has drifted to a position of explicitly opposing the result of the 2016 referendum where the British people voted to leave the European Union — but is Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party. The new political force, which earlier this year went from a standing start to winning the European Parliament elections, is now in a position to stand a candidate in every constituency in the country.

The number of Conservative MPs elected in a snap election could be greatly reduced if all of those Brexit candidates stand, yet party leader Nigel Farage has repeatedly said he would tell his people to stand down if Prime Minister Boris Johnson was willing to strike a deal.

