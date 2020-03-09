As Stocks Plunge, TP Meme Demand Surges Amid Coronavirus Fears

Toilet paper has emerged as one of the most essential items on panic-buy shopping lists as Coronavirus worries intensify.

So far, we’ve seen TP rationing in Hawaii, women fighting over toilet paper in Australia, and a run on the sanitary tissue in supermarkets across the globe.

Now, as the stock market plunges in response to COVID-19, demand for TP memes is spiking.

Check out some of the best TP memes from around the web:

RELATED: CORONAVIRUS MEMES INFECT THE INTERNET AS WUHAN STRAIN GOES GLOBAL

One family in Australia bought into the TP meme hype a little too hard and accidentally ended up ordering over 12 years worth of toilet paper by mistake.

Tik Tok users are also documenting the crisis.

@lebogan_adventures

##woolies choas everyone just calm down ##itscoronatime ##coronavirus ##fyp ##fypage ##foryoupage ##toilet

♬ Its Corona time – playboierik21

@smitpatel6051

##smit ##checkthisout ##papertowelchallenge ##fashionfest ##coronavirus ##peoplecrazy ##coles ##startoftheday ##tiktok ##fyp ##foryopage ##goviral ##tissue ##fear

♬ The Avengers Theme – Movie Sounds Unlimited

@kylewoodsy

We got some panic shoppers 🤧😷

♬ Its Corona time – playboierik21

@harkdog123

Coronavirus outbreak day 16 ##fyp ##youwouldntsteala

♬ I pirated this sound sorry – rain_cwb


Darrin McBreen and John Bowne are joined by Outlaw Morgan, to discuss big tech censorship.

Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Top 10 Reasons NOT to Vote for Bernie Sanders

Top 10 Reasons NOT to Vote for Bernie Sanders

U.S. News
Comments
A Historic Week For Stupidity

A Historic Week For Stupidity

U.S. News
Comments

DC Priest Who Shook 500 Hands at Communion Has Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

Journalist Suspended by Twitter After Exposing Carlos Maza’s Wealth Hypocrisy

U.S. News
comments

Hate Hoax: Black Woman Carves “White Pride” Into Sidewalk Outside Black-Owned Gym

U.S. News
comments

Comments