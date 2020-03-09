As Stocks Plunge, TP Meme Demand Surges Amid Coronavirus Fears

Toilet paper has emerged as one of the most essential items on panic-buy shopping lists as Coronavirus worries intensify.
Calgarians are stocking up amid #Coronavirus concerns
Costco has been open for not even 10 minutes… and already dozens of people are lined up to get toilet paper #yyc @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/efybivVuGN
— Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) March 9, 2020
So far, we’ve seen TP rationing in Hawaii, women fighting over toilet paper in Australia, and a run on the sanitary tissue in supermarkets across the globe.
Now, as the stock market plunges in response to COVID-19, demand for TP memes is spiking.
Check out some of the best TP memes from around the web:
Smaug The Irrational pic.twitter.com/0SGQfAlEAl
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 9, 2020
Try to find toilet paper in stores #BizarreWaysToManageAnxiety pic.twitter.com/fHiQYqEOd2
— Crystal (@SeamonkeyzRule) March 9, 2020
“DO YOU HAVE ANY TOILET PAPER?” pic.twitter.com/3kmH8uEgqP
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 9, 2020
You know that toilet paper you hoarded? That's your 401k now.
— Just Bill (@WilliamAder) March 9, 2020
For those buying bulk toilet paper—is this how you think you’ll defend yourself from the Coronavirus? What is your reasoning? WHY pic.twitter.com/8KHHwxPwsA
— Step Bro (@thedon_c_) March 9, 2020
Heading out to get toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/ePwEjzd59x
— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) March 9, 2020
Meanwhile in the toilet rolls aisle….#toiletpaper #panicbuyinguk
— Benonwine (@benonwine) March 9, 2020
So a kangaroo walks in to a bar and asks "Where's the toilet paper ? " pic.twitter.com/03pVahikWf
— Josh Atkins (@josh_atkins311) March 9, 2020
I’ve just seen this in the FB & I’ve had to copy it & share!
I’m crying with laughter 😂😂 #coronavirus #COVID2019 #toiletpaper pic.twitter.com/czT7PT3v96
— nearly 50yrs old (Eeek) (@Michelle1Jones_) March 9, 2020
Meanwhile at your local supermarket 🤦🏻♀️#toiletpaper pic.twitter.com/RxMo5kUmKP
— Maleficent 💞 (@B4M813) March 9, 2020
Broke: panic buying toilet paper
Woke: pic.twitter.com/DYUeJSqdh7
— ro @ sakuracon limbo (@proteinkiss) March 9, 2020
It's funny to see how West propaganda made news about "Venezuela and no toilet papers"
Tell me now what is the country who has no toilet paper and is part of West? 🤔 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/KOYvQI992J
— Tito ☭ 🐈 🇸🇻🇷🇺🇸🇾 (@adxtrjuseniorit) March 9, 2020
I need #toiletpaper now! And I'm out of quarters!
😳😳😳😳pic.twitter.com/NgxaFIwGiM
— Stanley Roberts (@StanleyRoberts) March 9, 2020
Anyone got any #toiletpaper to spare? pic.twitter.com/yEkWwNnDpQ
— Matthew T. (@CaustikGrip) March 9, 2020
Hear em? They’re coming over the ridge boys! If they go for the #toiletpaper fix bayonets and charge pic.twitter.com/jibpxbDXey
— Mark Harry Jones (@Mharryjones) March 9, 2020
#ToiletPaper to outperform Oil Prices in the next week 😂 #OOTT pic.twitter.com/VRsGpGQV93
— amin dada (@kambrone64) March 8, 2020
Everyone: "Hoarding toilet paper won't protect you from #Coronavirus"
Me: pic.twitter.com/1kfBHBGDYj
— Sentient Bunny Suit🐰 (@SentientSuit) March 8, 2020
Maybe people buy #toiletpaper to start selling this? pic.twitter.com/nGuRJIqGHG
— Frans de Ruijter (@snowmountain60) March 8, 2020
So happy how my panic room turned out. #toiletpaper pic.twitter.com/yBvtU6LXA2
— AndySantasson 🇸🇪🇬🇧 (@sarcitwat) March 8, 2020
One family in Australia bought into the TP meme hype a little too hard and accidentally ended up ordering over 12 years worth of toilet paper by mistake.
Tik Tok users are also documenting the crisis.
@lebogan_adventures
##woolies choas everyone just calm down ##itscoronatime ##coronavirus ##fyp ##fypage ##foryoupage ##toilet
@smitpatel6051
##smit ##checkthisout ##papertowelchallenge ##fashionfest ##coronavirus ##peoplecrazy ##coles ##startoftheday ##tiktok ##fyp ##foryopage ##goviral ##tissue ##fear
@kylewoodsy
We got some panic shoppers 🤧😷
@harkdog123
Coronavirus outbreak day 16 ##fyp ##youwouldntsteala
