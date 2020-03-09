As Stocks Plunge, TP Meme Demand Surges Amid Coronavirus Fears

Toilet paper has emerged as one of the most essential items on panic-buy shopping lists as Coronavirus worries intensify.

Calgarians are stocking up amid #Coronavirus concerns Costco has been open for not even 10 minutes… and already dozens of people are lined up to get toilet paper #yyc @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/efybivVuGN — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) March 9, 2020

So far, we’ve seen TP rationing in Hawaii, women fighting over toilet paper in Australia, and a run on the sanitary tissue in supermarkets across the globe.

Now, as the stock market plunges in response to COVID-19, demand for TP memes is spiking.

Check out some of the best TP memes from around the web:

One family in Australia bought into the TP meme hype a little too hard and accidentally ended up ordering over 12 years worth of toilet paper by mistake.

Tik Tok users are also documenting the crisis.



