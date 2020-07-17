As Violent Crime in New York Soars, De Blasio Assigns 27 Cops to Protect 'Black Lives Matter' Mural

Even as violent crime and deadly shootings in New York soar, Mayor Bill de Blasio has reportedly assigned no less than 27 cops working in shifts to protect a Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower.

“Just heard that @NYCMayor has 1 & 8 securing the #BlackMindsMatter mural at Trump Tower,” tweeted former police commissioner Bernard Kerik. “That’s one sergeant and eight cops, x 3 tours a day! Violence, shootings, and murder is up in NYC and this clown has three sergeants and 24 cops guarding a mural! If true, #SICKENING.”

Just heard that @NYCMayor has 1 & 8 securing the #BlackMindsMatter mural at Trump Tower. That’s one sergeant and eight cops, x 3 tours a day! Violence, shootings, and murder is up in NYC and this clown has three sergeants and 24 cops guarding a mural! If true, #SICKENING — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) July 16, 2020

His claim was backed up by Derrick Gibson, who is running for governor of New York. Gibson said that he spoke to cops on the scene who said “they are getting paid to baby sit paint, and not happy about it.”

It’s true. I was just there and spoke to the cops, they say they are getting paid to baby sit paint, and not happy about it.@BernardKerik — Derrick Gibson Gov. 4 NY. (@Gibson4NYS) July 17, 2020

De Blasio and his wife helped paint the BLM mural on July 9 before it was subsequently vandalized, leading the Mayor to assert, “The Black Lives Matter movement is more than words, and it can’t be undone.”

Even before the recent riots, major crime in New York City had soared by 22 per cent thanks to bail reforms that allowed suspects to avoid jail and re-offend.

Last month, it was reported that there had been 38 murders over the last 28 days up until June 14, twice as many as the previous year.

On Monday alone, 18 people were shot in 14 separate incidents. Six NYPD officers were also injured during clashes with protesters on the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday.

The city has already cut next year’s police budget by $1 billion, leading Houston lawyer Howard Steele to comment, “He is spending his reduced police budget on guarding his arts and crafts project instead of New York lives.”

He is spending his reduced police budget on guarding his arts and crafts project instead of New York lives. — Howard Steele (@HowardSteele5) July 16, 2020

Others pointed to the irony of having so many police guard a mural for a movement that explicitly hates them and wants them to be abolished.

Cops protecting a mural for a movement that hates cops. Wow the irony. And BLM wants to defund and abolish police, but it’s ok for police to protect THEIR mural?? This world has gone mad. — Alpuh Cheeno (Top 1%} (@Prospect_217) July 17, 2020

The very one who's calling to defund police wants them now to guard a mural. 😏 — V.Johns (TJ) (@Indy827) July 16, 2020

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!