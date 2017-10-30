The mainstream media is trying to normalize pedophilia by creating a halo effect with the Kevin Spacey story: make it appear that child molestation is okay because Spacey is gay.

It’s repulsive that the media focused on Spacey’s sexuality rather than the attempted rape accusation lobbied against him, yet it’s also understandable given how corporate media has tried for years to make child sex seem “acceptable” to the public.

In 2015, we reported on how Salon, a leftist news outlet, was trying to force a public discussion on pedophilia by publishing an op/ed written by an admitted pedophile.

The op/ed, which was later deleted due to public outrage, asked readers to “learn to accept” pedophiles and be “understanding and supportive” of their “sexual orientation.”

And over the years, we’ve reported on numerous examples of how children were being introduced to sex at earlier ages, sometimes even as early as preschool.

“Using the same tactics used by gay rights activists, pedophiles have begun to seek similar status arguing their desire for children is a sexual orientation no different than heterosexual or homosexuals,” wrote blogger Jack Minor in 2011. “…Psychiatrists are now beginning to advocate redefining pedophilia in the same way homosexuality was redefined several years ago.”

And you can see a similar segue with the mainstream coverage of the Spacey story: they’re focusing on Spacey coming out of the closet as the big angle, not the accusation that he tried to molest a 14-year-old actor.

You see, that angle is already publicly acceptable, and because of that, they’re hoping you’ll subconsciously accept pedophilia as well.

Of course, this ignores the fact that thousands upon thousands of gays are completely against pedophilia, but the media will simply pretend they don’t exist, just as they pretended that black Trump supporters don’t exist.

All of this isn’t that hard to grasp once you realize that a lot of the higher-ups in the media are interconnected with the elites who molest children.

The power structure is simply a layer cake: once you sell yourself out to gain “prestige,” you’ll find yourself standing near true evil, and those very people who promoted you – who control you – will demand that you defend them from public scrutiny.

Hence why there’s so many Peter Keatings in the mainstream media who’ll lie to the public without a second thought.

