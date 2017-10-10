As We Predicted: Trump to Sign Rand Paul Healthcare Plan

President Trump will allow Americans to buy healthcare across state lines, which is a plan spearheaded by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

The president will likely sign an executive order this week that will allow health associations to cater to customers in different states.

“They’ll be able to buy, they’ll be able to cross state lines and they will get great competitive healthcare, and it will cost the United States nothing,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “With Congress the way it is, I decided to take it upon myself, so we’ll be announcing that soon as far as the signing’s concerned, but it’s largely worked out.”

As Infowars reported on Sept. 20, Sen. Paul was talking to President Trump about implementing this plan – and we said it would be announced in the coming weeks, which is now.

“If 15 million people could get together to buy their insurance, guess what, they would get a cheaper price, they would get protection against preexisting conditions, and I think they would get most of the things they want,” Paul stated.

