'Ashamed' Franken Says he Won't Quit Senate Over Groping Accusations

U.S. Senator Al Franken, trying to salvage his political career amid accusations of groping or inappropriately touching women, said on Sunday he does not plan to resign but called himself “embarrassed and ashamed.”

Franken, a Democrat and former comedian who has represented Minnesota in the Senate since 2009, said in a round of media interviews – his first since the allegations surfaced on Nov. 16 – that he looked forward to returning to his job on Monday.

“I‘m embarrassed and ashamed. I’ve let a lot of people down and I‘m hoping I can make it up to them and gradually regain their trust,” Franken told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Franken resisted comparisons between his behavior and that of Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat from Alabama who has been accused of improper conduct involving teenage girls decades ago.

