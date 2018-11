An invasive tick that’s native to Asia has popped up in New York and eight other states — and health officials are warning it could spread dangerous diseases to humans and animals.

The Asian longhorned tick popped up first in New Jersey in August 2017 but has since been reported in Arkansas, Connecticut, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

They’ve been found on pets, livestock, wildlife and people.

Read more