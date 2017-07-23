Assange: 'CIA Not Only Armed Syria's Insurgents--It Paid Their Salaries'

Wikileaks’ Julian Assange is continuing his attempt to “take down America any way he can” by accurately reporting the truth.

Saturday on Twitter, Assange highlighted an article from Thursday where the Financial Times noted how many Syrian rebels are getting salaries from the CIA.

Assange said they “buried the lede”:

Financial Times buries the lede. CIA not only armed Syria's insurgents–it paid their salaries. pic.twitter.com/4elGBCZ60h — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 22, 2017

At the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday, CIA director Mike Pompeo said, “WikiLeaks will take down America any way they can and find any willing partner to achieve that end.”

Assange responded:

What sort of America can be "taken down" by the truth? https://t.co/OU5g3cKcwM — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 21, 2017

To be fair, leaking is a major problem, specifically the leaking to overthrow our democratically elected president by deep state cronies who are using America’s massive spy apparatus — which was supposed to be used against foreigners — to sabotage our president through targeted leaks to their accomplices in the controlled media.

It’s understandable Pompeo doesn’t want the CIA to be leaking like a sieve, but let’s look at some of these recent leakers.

• Bradley Manning leaked information on US war crimes in the neocon war in Iraq. • Snowden leaked information on the US spying apparatus being used domestically against Americans rather than against foreigners as promised. • Reality Winner was a stupid little girl who should have never been hired if the government still had basic standards and wasn’t more interested in hiring in the name of “diversity” rather than ability.

When you have a “multicultural” society filled with wildly different people with wildly different interests, getting “loyalty” from the diverse bunch you hire is simply never going to happen.

Few young people have any sense of loyalty to our criminal deep state because it doesn’t represent their interests. We’re not living in the America of the 1940’s and 1950’s where Americans were largely united in the fight against communism were more than happy to execute leakers like Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.