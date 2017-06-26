Assange Slams Dems: Your Party is Doomed

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange slammed the Democratic Party, saying they will either give up control or be “eliminated by the new structure.”

“The Trump-Russia collusion is a political dead-end,” Assange wrote in an essay posted on his Twitter account Saturday. “Despite vast resources, enormous incentives and a year of investigation, Democratic senators who have seen the classified intelligence at CIA HQ such as Senator Feinstein (D-Calif.) are forced to admit that there is no evidence of collusion.”

The “party elite” of the Democratic Party will never willingly give up power even though they’ve irreversibly destroyed their own brand, so their base will move to a fresh political party with real ideas, similar to how the Liberal Democratic Party collapsed in France which led to the rise of Emmanuel Macron, Assange pointed out.

“The Democratic base should move to start a new party since the party elite shows no signs that they will give up power,” Assange said. “The reality is proven in practice with the rapid construction of the Macron, Sanders, and Trump campaigns from nothing. The existing Democratic Party may well have negative reputational capital, stimulating a Macron-style clean slate approach.”

The political shift away from the Democratic Party is inevitable, whether their supporters like it or not, Assange added.

“Regardless, in the face of such a threat, the Democratic establishment will either concede control, or as in the case of Macron, be eliminated by the new structure,” Assange concludes.

The secretive Wikileaks founder has repeatedly explained how the Russian narrative was false, which hasn’t stopped former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton from accusing Wikileaks of colluding with Russia to derail her candidacy.

“We can say, and we have said, repeatedly that over the last two months that our source is not the Russian government and it is not a state party,” Assange said.