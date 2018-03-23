Assange Suggests British Government Was Involved In Plot To Bring Down Trump

In a series of tweets Thursday night, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange suggested that there is evidence indicating that the British government and intelligence agencies were involved in a plot to bring down the Trump presidency.

Assange laid out the possible role that he believes MI6 and the government played in the so called ‘dirty dossier’ scandal:

There is something very odd about the Joseph Mifsud story and the role of the UK in the 2016 US presidential election:

(thread) — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 22, 2018

1/ Boris Johnson met with Misfud on 19 Oct 2017 (Politico) https://t.co/SYxQZMMWMn But who's the guy on the right? pic.twitter.com/VzIc8vVeTz — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 22, 2018

Assange notes that back in November, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was pictured meeting with Joseph Mifsud, a professor with strong Kremlin ties who also worked for a group run by the former head of Saudi intelligence.

2/ Misfud worked in Riyadh for a "think tank" run by the former head of Saudi intelligence, Prince Turki al Faisal. (BBC) https://t.co/rBYoTIWE2X pic.twitter.com/6quB4oYFCk — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 22, 2018

3/ Misfud and Claire Smith of the UK Joint Intelligence Committee and eight year member of the UK Security Vetting panel both trained Italian security services at the Link university in Rome and appear to be both present in this phone https://t.co/HAbldyx73m pic.twitter.com/xtaGEiZxQG — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 22, 2018

Assange notes that The FBI used MI6 associate Alexander Downer’s statement about Misfud to open the FISA interception warrants against the Trump camp:

4/ It was Alexander Downer in London, closely associated with

Hakluyt (now Holdingham Group Ltd) a private MI6 outfit, that met with Papadopulos. The FBI used AD's statement about Misfud to open the FISA interception warrants against the Trump camp.https://t.co/O9wT5ufPQE — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 22, 2018

Assange then highlights how each move by the British government and its associates aided the opposition campaign against Trump:

5/ It was former UK MI6 officer Christopher Steele who compiled the smear filled "Steel Dossier" funded by Hillary Clinton — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 22, 2018

6/ The UK government approved of giving the Steele dossier to the Obama FBI — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 22, 2018

7/ It was the UK government that issued a press suppression notice (DA Notice) about Steele https://t.co/Wwj7fWWCqX — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 22, 2018

8/ Steele used former UK ambassador Sir Andrew Wood to funnel the dossier to the Trump hating Senator John McCain; seemingly deliberately moving the handover out of London, to Canada. https://t.co/hzMAuTasFn — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 22, 2018

9/ UK government TV then "verified" the dossier. The reporter? Paul Wood, a reporter who has been repeatedly operated within UK military and intelligence covert operation zones. https://t.co/jyN0XLHgKj pic.twitter.com/vKpk7Cbzzg — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 22, 2018

10/ CIA Director John Brennan:https://t.co/G9yWuJaI6Y — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 22, 2018

Assange followed up with a tweet concerning election interference at the hands of the British government.

“We finally have the most concrete evidence yet of shadowy actors using dirty tricks in order to rig elections. But these characters aren’t operating from Moscow… Instead, they are British, Eton educated, … and have close ties to Her Majesty…” https://t.co/14nQXGa90H — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 23, 2018

Clearly the Wikileaks head is suggesting that rather than ‘muh Russians’ being the shady actors trying to rig the election in favor of Trump, of which there has been no evidence, it may in fact have been British government and intelligence operatives attempting to rig the election to stop Trump getting into office.