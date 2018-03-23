Assange Suggests British Government Was Involved In Plot To Bring Down Trump

In a series of tweets Thursday night, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange suggested that there is evidence indicating that the British government and intelligence agencies were involved in a plot to bring down the Trump presidency.

Assange laid out the possible role that he believes MI6 and the government played in the so called ‘dirty dossier’ scandal:

Assange notes that back in November, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was pictured meeting with  Joseph Mifsud, a professor with strong Kremlin ties who also worked for a group run by the former head of Saudi intelligence.

Assange notes that The FBI used MI6 associate Alexander Downer’s statement about Misfud to open the FISA interception warrants against the Trump camp:

Assange then highlights how each move by the British government and its associates aided the opposition campaign against Trump:

Assange followed up with a tweet concerning election interference at the hands of the British government.

Clearly the Wikileaks head is suggesting that rather than ‘muh Russians’ being the shady actors trying to rig the election in favor of Trump, of which there has been no evidence, it may in fact have been British government and intelligence operatives attempting to rig the election to stop Trump getting into office.


