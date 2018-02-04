ASSANGE: Twitter bots boosting McCain attacks on FISA memo release, Trump

U.S. Sen. John McCain gets a lot of love on social media, but it’s fake and intended to attack President Trump, according to Julian Assange.

The WikiLeaks founder noted on Twitter today that bots are supporting the Trump critic and darling of Democrats.

Assange posted screen captures of several of examples of what he calls bot activity.

They show several accounts tweeting the same article, titled “John McCain just made a startling public accusation against Trump amid phony Nunes memo release,” at exactly the same time.

One Twitter user, @LoudaCristy, pointed to a suspicious-looking site called “LineJournal.org.”

That website published a pro-McCain article reporting on his criticism of Trump.

So did @milenbu and @DaryaBoyko4, as well as @petrina_liza.

“Despite his illness, McCain showed that he has one of the great minds in public life and remains a true American hero who stands up for his country first,” it reports.

“McCain did not do a very good job when he ran for president, but he continues to show that he has the intelligence, experience, and savvy that a good president needs, unlike Trump, who has turned out to be a partisan who cares more about himself than America,” it said later in the article.

Another bot tweeted a link to the very same article, but on DenverPole.com.

Both articles featured this ABC News tweet:

Both sites claimed the original source of the story was the Washington Press.


Related Articles

FLASHBACK: Adam Schiff Appears on Russian TV, Calls For More FISA Transparency

FLASHBACK: Adam Schiff Appears on Russian TV, Calls For More FISA Transparency

U.S. News
Comments
Video: CNN's Stelter Says Memo Is 'Alternate Reality' Created By Sean Hannity

Video: CNN’s Stelter Says Memo Is ‘Alternate Reality’ Created By Sean Hannity

U.S. News
Comments

Super Bowl Mayhem: Philadelphia Celebrates With Fires, Looting And Shooting

U.S. News
Comments

Adam Schiff Implies That An Oklahoma City-Style Bombing Could Happen Because Of FISA Memo

U.S. News
Comments

2 Killed, 70 Injured In SC Train Collision

U.S. News
Comments

Comments