Assignment Asks Students to Write Essay From 9/11 Terrorists' Perspective

An international studies course at Iowa State University assigned students with writing a “historical account” from the perspective of Al-Qaeda during the 9/11 attack.

The assignment, obtained by The College Fix, specifically asks students to describe how “Al-Qaeda or a non-Western historian” would interpret the attack.

“Write a paper that gives a historical account of 911 from the perspective of the terrorist network,” the assignment says. “In other words, how might Al-Qaeda or a non-Western historian describe what happened.”

“Don’t worry about the fact you don’t agree with the terrorists, the point of the exercise is to consider completely different perspectives,” the assignment continues.

In a statement to The College Fix, Rob Schweers, Iowa State’s director of communications, stated the assignment was not intended to “support the goals” of terrorist groups.

“The assignment was in no way an attempt to diminish the tragic events of September 11, 2001,” Schweers said. “Nor was it designed to support the goals of Al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations.”

“This is similar to the vital work being performed in our nation’s diplomatic and intelligence operations, such as the Central Intelligence Agency, or the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research.”