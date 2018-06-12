Assimilation Fail: Non-Western Migrants to Cost Dutch Billions

In contrast to what was told, migrants are far from economically beneficial for society. Research by mathematician Jan van Beek shows that admitting non-western asylum seekers into the country, results in high net costs for Dutch society, WNL reports.

In his research, Van Beek tries to make a distinction between asylum seekers and migrants that come to work or study in the Netherlands. He sees a high dependence on benefits in the asylum seeking group.

“You can calculate what people during their lifetimes contribute to government finances and what they receive in benefits and pensions,” van Beek says.

