Assistant Principal Under Fire for Writing Children's Book Starring Pepe the Frog
Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

A Denton ISD assistant principal is coming under fire for writing a new children’s book that some say is politically-motivated.

The book is called The Adventures of Pepe and Pede but it’s the symbolism behind those characters that has people talking.

Pepe the Frog started as an innocent cartoon. Some have since aligned it with Donald Trump supporters. Then, more recently, the Anti-Defamation League flagged it for some more offensive uses that the book’s author told NBC5 he knew nothing about.

The Adventures of Pepe and Pede centers on a pair of frog and centipede pals who celebrate a new farmer in town by taking on a bearded alligator named Alkah.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

CBS News Smears Millie Weaver For Fly Over America Meet Up In Pittsburgh

CBS News Smears Millie Weaver For Fly Over America Meet Up In Pittsburgh

Hot News
Comments
Feminists Will Always See Men As Evil

Feminists Will Always See Men As Evil

Hot News
Comments

Fake Black Man Tricks College Into Accepting Him

Hot News
Comments

Bug Burgers Are Coming to Swiss Stores

Hot News
Comments

MSNBC: “Trump Is ‘An Unvarnished Racist”

Donald Trump Presidency
Comments

Comments