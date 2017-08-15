Assistant Principal Under Fire for Writing Children's Book Starring Pepe the Frog

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A Denton ISD assistant principal is coming under fire for writing a new children’s book that some say is politically-motivated.

The book is called The Adventures of Pepe and Pede but it’s the symbolism behind those characters that has people talking.

Pepe the Frog started as an innocent cartoon. Some have since aligned it with Donald Trump supporters. Then, more recently, the Anti-Defamation League flagged it for some more offensive uses that the book’s author told NBC5 he knew nothing about.

The Adventures of Pepe and Pede centers on a pair of frog and centipede pals who celebrate a new farmer in town by taking on a bearded alligator named Alkah.

Read more